Kicking off Mardi Gras with a ball

The 19th annual Mardi Gras Ball of Orange announced the Royal Court for 2022 on Saturday.

Captains Mr. and Mrs. Zest of Mardi Gras are Gina and Skipper Yeaman. Duke and Duchess Urban Cowboy are Pam and Rusty Honeycutt. Duke and Duchess of Las Vegas are DeAnn and Scott Lumpkin. Duke and Duchess of Fiery Love are

Leslie and Henry Leger. Duke and Duchess of Chicken Ranch are Amber and Robert Cormier. And the beloved King and Queen of Amor are Jessica and DJ Montgomery. Each put on a show as they were introduced and presented themselves to the Past Kings and Queen. Mardi Gras Ball Chairs Becky Trahan and Glynis Gothia outdid themselves for the event.