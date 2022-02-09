Business concentrates on slimming waistlines while expanding operations

What began as a desire to lose weight naturally has turned into a way of life and a thriving business for one woman.

Mary Ekene, of Orange, started Livol, with one product – a liver cleanser. It is now one of over 65 products offered. Other products include lip-gloss, bath bombs, and Black Soap.

“I was playing hide and go seek with my youngest daughter and I could barely breathe,” Ekene said. “I knew right then it was time for me to lose weight and get healthy.”

She however, never expected there to be a high demand for her initial product, Livol Liver Cleanse.

“The Black Soap is imported from Ghana,” Ekene said.

All the products are all natural as Ekene concentrates on holistic options.

Holistic refers to the provision of care to patients that are based on a mutual understanding of their physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual dimensions.

Starting in a small room on the second floor of a co-op on 10th Street in Orange, she has grown to a larger location in Beaumont as well as a thriving online store.

When Ekene gained over 60 pounds after having her second daughter that she knew she needed to make a change in her health.

Building the courage to take the step to open the doors to the business was possible due to the support of her friends and family. Ekene is also known for prompting positivity and empowering women in the community.

From starting with one flavor of Livol Liver Cleanse, she now offers over 10 flavors to help the process in detoxing and cleansing the body to flush toxins to aid in weight loss.

Ekene is looking forward to expanding the business as she has clients nationwide using her products.

“I want to help others live healthy,” Ekene, mother of two, said.

Livol LLC was founded in Orange, now has locations in Beaumont and Houston.

The company continues to educate its clients on holistic health, an approach to life that considers multidimensional aspects of wellness.

Ekene is also founder of Black Women Unite, a non-profit organization, empowering women to support one another to become stronger individuals, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Executive Board Committee for NAACP Orange Chapter and activist and author for Bring Positivity Back.