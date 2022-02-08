Orange Police Beat 2.7.22

Published 9:07 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 7, 2022:

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Robbery at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 400 block of Front Ave.
  • Theft at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Warrant at the 200 8th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 6th and Knox
  • Warrant at the 3100 Pebble Beach Lane

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More Crime

Orange Police Beat 2.4-2.6.22

Vidor Police Beat 1.30-2.5.22

Newton County Sheriff’s reports 2.7.22

Two arrested for catalytic converter theft

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar