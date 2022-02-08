Orange Police Beat 2.7.22
Published 9:07 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 7, 2022:
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Robbery at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 400 block of Front Ave.
- Theft at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Warrant at the 200 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 6th and Knox
- Warrant at the 3100 Pebble Beach Lane
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department