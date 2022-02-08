Jefferson County Man Guilty of Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Tywayne Marquis Parker, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime today before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to information presented in court, on June 21, 2021, Parker was stopped in Beaumont for a traffic violation. A; search of the vehicle revealed a firearm on the driver’s floorboard, and approximately 100 grams of pills containing methamphetamine. Officers also found a large amount of cash in varying denominations and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Parker was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 6, 2021. He faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.