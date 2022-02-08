Beaumont woman sentenced for federal firearms violation

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont woman has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Amber Dawn LeBlanc, 39, pleaded guilty on October 5, 2021, to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, on May 18, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a residential burglary in process in Beaumont. LeBlanc was in the residence when the homeowners came home but fled before police arrived. The homeowners were able to describe LeBlanc to the officers and she was located underneath a house in the neighborhood. The homeowners found a bag left behind by LeBlanc in the residence which included a firearm. The firearm had been reported stolen by an acquaintance of LeBlanc. Further investigation revealed LeBlanc has six prior felonies and is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

LeBlanc was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 8, 2020 and charged with federal firearms violations.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.