Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month

Published 8:59 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month were chosen from the Social Studies Department at Vidor High School.   They were treated to lunch at Mission Grounds Koffeehouse and recognized with a certificate, as well as having a book each place on the Vidor Rotary green bus in their honor.  The students are pictured with Vidor Rotary Club President John Nickum and President Elect Angela Bryant (left) and (center) 9th grade Assistant Principal Bryan Brassard, as well as (right) VISD Superindent of Schools Dr. Jay Killgo, a Vidor Rotarian.

Students of the Month are 12th grade Mara Davis, 11th grade Austin Taylor, 10th grade Cheyenne Jones, and 9th grade Reese Moree.

 

