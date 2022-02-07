Vidor Police Beat 1.30-2.5.22
Published 3:32 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 30 – February 5, 2022:
Sunday, Jan. 30
- Assault at Farm to Market Road 1132 near State Hwy. 12
- Theft from mails at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12
- Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker of Interstate 10 east
- Theft at the 1400 block of Dogwood Drive
Monday, Jan. 31
- Warrant at the 200 block of Connell
- Warrant at the westbound Farm to Market Road 1132 overpass
- Assault at the 200 block of Beach Street
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound east of Gateway
Wednesday, Feb 2
- Stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of West Circuit
- Warrant on Orange Street
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Assault at the 800 block of Main Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Main Street
Friday, Feb. 4
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
- Miscellaneous incidents at Texas and Tannahill
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Drugs, health or safety at the 2600 block of State Hwy. 12
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department