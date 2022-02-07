Vidor Police Beat 1.30-2.5.22

Published 3:32 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 30 – February 5, 2022:

Sunday, Jan. 30

  • Assault at Farm to Market Road 1132 near State Hwy. 12
  • Theft from mails at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker of Interstate 10 east
  • Theft at the 1400 block of Dogwood Drive

Monday, Jan. 31

  • Warrant at the 200 block of Connell
  • Warrant at the westbound Farm to Market Road 1132 overpass
  • Assault at the 200 block of Beach Street
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound east of Gateway

Wednesday, Feb 2

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of West Circuit
  • Warrant on Orange Street

Thursday, Feb. 3

  • Assault at the 800 block of Main Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Main Street

Friday, Feb. 4

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
  • Miscellaneous incidents at Texas and Tannahill

Saturday, Feb. 5

  • Drugs, health or safety at the 2600 block of State Hwy. 12

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More Crime

Orange Police Beat 2.4-2.6.22

Newton County Sheriff’s reports 2.7.22

Two arrested for catalytic converter theft

Orange Police Beat 1.28-2.3.22

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar