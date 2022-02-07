Sophisticats shine at SE Texas Showcase

The Orangefield Sophisticats traveled to Baytown and competed in the Southeast Texas Showcase this past weekend.

Both team and military officers received sweepstakes awards and the social officers received Division 1 Superior.

For special awards, both team and officers received Best Overall with Silver ratings.

Judges Awards included team jazz, officer contemporary and team contemporary.

The Sophisticats also received Best In Class for team and officers, and as a team placed 4th in Best of the Best!

As a team, they were academic champions.

Ashleigh Greenwood received 1st runner-up for her solo and Georgia Jones was the winner of the extra small school division.