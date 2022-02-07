Orange Police Beat 2.4-2.6.22
Published 4:09 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 4 – February 6, 2022:
Friday, Feb. 4
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Trespassing at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Assist other agency at the 3300 block of Bowling Lane
- Burglary at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Suspicious activity at the 1100 block of 18th Street
- Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave
- Theft at the 800 block of Adams Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Schley Ave
Sunday, Feb. 6
- Runaway at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Theft at the 1400 block of West John Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 400 block of Front Street
- Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Criminal trespass at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Theft at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department