Orange Police Beat 2.4-2.6.22

Published 4:09 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 4 – February 6, 2022:

Friday, Feb. 4

  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Trespassing at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Feb. 5

  • Assist other agency at the 3300 block of Bowling Lane
  • Burglary at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Suspicious activity at the 1100 block of 18th Street
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave
  • Theft at the 800 block of Adams Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Schley Ave

Sunday, Feb. 6

  • Runaway at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Theft at the 1400 block of West John Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 400 block of Front Street
  • Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Criminal trespass at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Theft at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

