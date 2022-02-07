Newton County Sheriff’s reports 2.7.22
Published 9:32 am Monday, February 7, 2022
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 58 calls to service last week from January 31, 2022, to February 7, 2022. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 5 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following individuals were booked and arraigned:
Walcutt, Melinda 2/1/2022 FS Motion to Impose Guilt/Burg Building (Orange)
Barthelemy, Lisa 2/2/2022 M* Probation Viol (DWI2nd)
Bryant, Jonathan 2/3/2022 ** Hold for SAFP
Richey, Angela 2/3/2022 MA Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual
Flemons, James 2/5/2022 MA Driving While Intoxicated 2nd
The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:
Bleakwood: Animal Nuisance
Burkeville: Terroristic Threat, Harassment, Minor Accident (Fleet), Alarm, Disturbance, Welfare Concern, Animal Nuisance
Bon Wier: Welfare Concern, Loud Noises, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), House Fire, Grass Fire
Nichol’s Creek: Reckless Driving, Harassment, Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol
Harrells: Runaway
Deweyville: Officer Assist Other Agency (Orange Co.), Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Disturbance, Officer Assist, Welfare Concern, Deadly Conduct, Disturbance (Verbal), Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol (Suspicious Vehicle), Dangerous Dog Report, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle Towed), Simple Assault
Jamestown: Trespassing
Toledo Bend: Disturbance, Alarm,
Call: Animal Nuisance, Animal Nuisance
Old Salem: Traffic Hazard
Newton: (Unincorporated Limits: Trespassing-Extra Patrol, Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance, Suspicious Activity, Disturbance, Welfare Concern, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), House Fire, Motor Vehicle Accident, Grass Fire, Control Burn,
Old Champion: Loud Explosions, Suspicious Activity
The next VIP Meeting and Training is scheduled to be held at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 2022, at 6 pm. For questions regarding the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Imitative Program (VIP), please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636.