Newton County Sheriff’s reports 2.7.22

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 58 calls to service last week from January 31, 2022, to February 7, 2022. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 5 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individuals were booked and arraigned:

Walcutt, Melinda 2/1/2022 FS Motion to Impose Guilt/Burg Building (Orange)

Barthelemy, Lisa 2/2/2022 M* Probation Viol (DWI2nd)

Bryant, Jonathan 2/3/2022 ** Hold for SAFP

Richey, Angela 2/3/2022 MA Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual

Flemons, James 2/5/2022 MA Driving While Intoxicated 2nd

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO :

Bleakwood : Animal Nuisance

Burkeville : Terroristic Threat, Harassment, Minor Accident (Fleet), Alarm, Disturbance, Welfare Concern, Animal Nuisance

Bon Wier : Welfare Concern, Loud Noises, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), House Fire, Grass Fire

Nichol’s Creek : Reckless Driving, Harassment, Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol

Harrells : Runaway

Deweyville: Officer Assist Other Agency (Orange Co.), Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Disturbance, Officer Assist, Welfare Concern, Deadly Conduct, Disturbance (Verbal), Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol (Suspicious Vehicle), Dangerous Dog Report, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle Towed), Simple Assault

Jamestown: Trespassing

Toledo Bend: Disturbance, Alarm,

Call : Animal Nuisance, Animal Nuisance

Old Salem: Traffic Hazard

Newton: (Unincorporated Limits : Trespassing-Extra Patrol, Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance, Animal Nuisance, Disturbance, Suspicious Activity, Disturbance, Welfare Concern, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), House Fire, Motor Vehicle Accident, Grass Fire, Control Burn,

Old Champion: Loud Explosions, Suspicious Activity