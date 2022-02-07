LC-M Tennis racks up in Kountze

Published 8:55 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy LC-M Tennis

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Tennis Team brought home five medals from the Kountze Invitational last Friday.

Carson Forester brought home the 3rd medal in Boys A Singles. Rachel Ammean went and won 3rd place in Girls B Singles. Chloe Henry & Ella Roy played all day coming home with 3rd place in Girls B Doubles.

Kaitlyn Ewing & Evan Barborek played through the conditions to succeed in taking home the gold in Mixed A Doubles. Dax Rodgers & Tex Collier braved the weather to bring home the Boys A Doubles gold.

 

