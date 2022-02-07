Bobcats claim WO-S Power Meet

The Orangefield Powerlifting Team went to West Orange-Stark Thursday and brought home the boys first place trophy with six first-place finishes. For the girls Cassidy Childers and Jaliah Hawthorne also brought home first place medals.

Here are the Bobcat results:

BOYS

Kenson Dubois, 123s, first-place

Seth Williamson, 132s, third-place

Hayden Dwyer, 148s, first-place

Colt Longren, 148s, third-place

Nicholas Sparks, 165s, third-place

Gunner Grimes, 181s, first-place

Beau Elkins, 181s, second-place

Akilles Garcia, 198s, first-place

Boogie Hubbard, 220s, first-place

Hunter Ashworth, 242s, first-place

Ethan Meads, 242s, second-place

GIRLS

Sadie Malagarie, 105s, second-place

Cassidy Childers, 123s, first-place

Makenna Meads, 148s, second-place

Ryleigh Clark, 165s, third-place

Jaliah Hawthorne, 220s, first-place.