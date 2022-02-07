Bobcats claim WO-S Power Meet
Published 8:20 am Monday, February 7, 2022
The Orangefield Powerlifting Team went to West Orange-Stark Thursday and brought home the boys first place trophy with six first-place finishes. For the girls Cassidy Childers and Jaliah Hawthorne also brought home first place medals.
Here are the Bobcat results:
BOYS
Kenson Dubois, 123s, first-place
Seth Williamson, 132s, third-place
Hayden Dwyer, 148s, first-place
Colt Longren, 148s, third-place
Nicholas Sparks, 165s, third-place
Gunner Grimes, 181s, first-place
Beau Elkins, 181s, second-place
Akilles Garcia, 198s, first-place
Boogie Hubbard, 220s, first-place
Hunter Ashworth, 242s, first-place
Ethan Meads, 242s, second-place
GIRLS
Sadie Malagarie, 105s, second-place
Cassidy Childers, 123s, first-place
Makenna Meads, 148s, second-place
Ryleigh Clark, 165s, third-place
Jaliah Hawthorne, 220s, first-place.