22-4A hoop standings, Feb. 7

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 9-0

LC-M 7-2

Orangefield 7-3

WO-S 5-4

Lumberton 3-7

Bridge City 1-8

Vidor 1-9

This week’s games: Tuesday, Feb. 8: LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee; Lumberton at Bridge City; Friday, Feb. 11: Silsbee at LC-M; Bridge City at WO-S; Orangefield at Vidor

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 10-1

LC-M 8-3

Orangefield 7-4

Lumberton 7-4

WO-S 5-6

Bridge City 1-10

Vidor 1-11

This week’s games: Tuesday, Feb. 8: Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S; Bridge City at Lumberton