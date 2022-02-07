22-4A hoop standings, Feb. 7
Published 8:35 am Monday, February 7, 2022
BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 9-0
LC-M 7-2
Orangefield 7-3
WO-S 5-4
Lumberton 3-7
Bridge City 1-8
Vidor 1-9
This week’s games: Tuesday, Feb. 8: LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee; Lumberton at Bridge City; Friday, Feb. 11: Silsbee at LC-M; Bridge City at WO-S; Orangefield at Vidor
GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 10-1
LC-M 8-3
Orangefield 7-4
Lumberton 7-4
WO-S 5-6
Bridge City 1-10
Vidor 1-11
This week’s games: Tuesday, Feb. 8: Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S; Bridge City at Lumberton