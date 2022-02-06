Hearts in Touch: Begin the day next to God

God speaks to me in different ways. Sometimes it’s a tug on my heart, a thought so unlike my own I know it’s His, a mental image, or even a second grader.

It was a hectic Monday morning years ago when I noticed a student standing near my desk.

“May I help you?” I asked. She just smiled. “Is there something you need?” I continued.

“No, ma’am,” she said, “I just wanted to be by you.”

My heart melted, and I saw my prayer life flash before my eyes. I couldn’t remember the last time I had moved past the distractions around me and those within me to sit quietly in the presence of God. It had been a while since I had spent time focusing on Who God is to me, not what He can do for me. I wondered when I had last stood before God, smiling and content, just because He is my Heavenly Father. What activity could possibly compete with the pleasure of being in the presence of God?

David knew the benefits of spending time with God, or he could not have written Psalm 16:11, “You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.”

That day I set a goal (one I’ve recommitted to many times since) to begin my days with worship instead of whining and praise before I take out my prayer list. And should God turn to me and ask, “Is there something you need?” with all my heart I want my answer to be, “No Sir, I just wanted to be near You.”

