Vidor students shine for upcoming Stark Reading Contest

Published 9:02 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy Vidor ISD Left to right: Cameron Cain, Triston Tinkle, Ashley Callahan, and Brenna Wingate

This past Monday several Vidor High School students performed in the school finals for the 118th Stark Reading Contest.

Cameron Cain placed 2nd in interpretive reading with a $1500 scholarship, Triston Tinkle placed 1st in interpretation with a $2000 scholarship. Ashley Callahan placed 1st in Declamation with a $2000 scholarship. And Brenna Wingate placed 2nd in Declamation with a $1500 scholarship.

Both Triston Tinkle and Ashley Callahan will represent Vidor at the county finals in April.

 

