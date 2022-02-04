Vidor Police Beat 1.23-1.29.22
Published 10:02 am Friday, February 4, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 23 – January 29, 2022:
Sunday, Jan. 23
- Deadly conduct at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street
Monday, Jan. 24
- Warrant at the 100 block of Cornell
- Theft at the 1000 block of Hwy. 90 West
- Sexual assault reported in the Mauriceville area
- Assault, intimidation at the 1000 block of Butler Road
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Ordinance violation at the 1300 block of Main Street
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Runaway at the 1000 block of White Oak Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of Main Street
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Theft at the 2300 block of Main Street
Friday, Jan. 28
- Warrant at the 400 block of Main Street
- Damaged property at the 100 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
- Assault at the 1000 block of St Charles Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Main Street
- Sexual assault reported
- Burglary at the 100 block of Lovelady Lane
Saturday, Jan. 29
- Damaged property at the 19000 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department