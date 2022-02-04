Vidor Police Beat 1.23-1.29.22

Published 10:02 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 23 – January 29, 2022:

Sunday, Jan. 23

  • Deadly conduct at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street

Monday, Jan. 24

  • Warrant at the 100 block of Cornell
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Hwy. 90 West
  • Sexual assault reported in the Mauriceville area
  • Assault, intimidation at the 1000 block of Butler Road

Tuesday, Jan. 25

  • Ordinance violation at the 1300 block of Main Street

Wednesday, Jan. 26

  • Runaway at the 1000 block of White Oak Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2300 block of Main Street

Thursday, Jan. 27

  • Theft at the 2300 block of Main Street

Friday, Jan. 28

  • Warrant at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 100 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
  • Assault at the 1000 block of St Charles Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Main Street
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Lovelady Lane

Saturday, Jan. 29

  • Damaged property at the 19000 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

