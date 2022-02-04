Orange Police Beat 1.28-2.3.22
Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 28 – February 3, 2022:
Friday, Jan. 28
- Weapons offense at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
Saturday, Jan. 29
- Assault at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Disturbance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, Jan. 30
- Assist other agency at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 1006
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 9800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Eddleman Road
- Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
Monday, Jan. 31
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Interstate 10
- Harassment at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Assault at the 100 block of South Farragut Ave
- Abandon vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Lakeside and Colburn
Tuesday, Feb. 1
- Assault at the 500 block of Lilac Street
- Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of 15th Street
- Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
- Out of state warrant at the 2200 block of Simmons Drive
Wednesday, Feb. 2
- Theft at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at 2nd and Park
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Shoplifting at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Homicide at the 2900 block of 17th Street
- Retaliation at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 2000 block of 4th Street
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Warrant at Farm to Market Road 105 and 43rd
- Assault at the 400 block of Camellia Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 1000 block of 2nd Street
- Assault at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department