Orange Police Beat 1.28-2.3.22

Published 12:50 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 28 – February 3, 2022:

Friday, Jan. 28

  • Weapons offense at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive

Saturday, Jan. 29

  • Assault at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Disturbance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Jan. 30

  • Assist other agency at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 1006
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 9800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Eddleman Road
  • Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Monday, Jan. 31

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Interstate 10
  • Harassment at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Assault at the 100 block of South Farragut Ave
  • Abandon vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Lakeside and Colburn

Tuesday, Feb. 1

  • Assault at the 500 block of Lilac Street
  • Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of 15th Street
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Out of state warrant at the 2200 block of Simmons Drive

Wednesday, Feb. 2

  • Theft at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at 2nd and Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Shoplifting at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Homicide at the 2900 block of 17th Street
  • Retaliation at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 2000 block of 4th Street

Thursday, Feb. 3

  • Warrant at Farm to Market Road 105 and 43rd
  • Assault at the 400 block of Camellia Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 1000 block of 2nd Street
  • Assault at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More Crime

Two arrested for catalytic converter theft

Vidor Police Beat 1.23-1.29.22

Person arrested in connection to murder

Houston man sentenced for transporting fentanyl and other narcotics

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar