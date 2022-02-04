Cardinals turn back Vidor in district soccer action

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Cardinals defeated the Vidor Pirates 3-1 on a cold, windy night at Dan Hooks Stadium in West Orange to improve to 2-1 in district soccer play.

The Cardinals are playing there due to field upgrades at Larry Ward Stadium in Bridge City.

Freshman midfielder Hudson Campbell opened the scoring for the Redbirds. Vidor quickly responded to make the match 1-1 at half.

Junior forward Jaden Martinez scored the Cards second goal, assisted by Keaton Doucet. Freshman defenseman Austin Bellanger scored the third goal of the match on a penalty kick midway through the second half to bring the score to 3-1 and that would prove to be the final.

Playing well defensively for the Redbirds was Eric Carranza, Kyler Garlaska and Joe Murty. Goalkeeper Sebastian Sandino was also stout all night for the Cardinals. Bridge City will host the Lumberton Raiders Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Dan Hooks Stadium.