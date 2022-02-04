Bears roll past Pirates by 24

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears maintained their hold on second-place in the District 22-4A basketball standings with a decisive 71-47 victory over the Vidor Pirates at The Grove Friday night.

Ben Elliott powered the LC-M (21-9, 7-2) arsenal with 26 points.

Alantheon Winn filtered in 18 points for the Bears while Kaine Humberson filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Brice Loftin led the Pirates (1-9 in district) with 21 points.

The Bears face a crucial road test at Orangefield Tuesday while the Pirates have a bye and will host Orangefield Feb. 11.