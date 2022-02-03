Weather update 02.03.22
Published 2:43 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022
A very cold air mass will overspread the region today/tonight, bringing below average temperatures through the weekend into early next week.
A few showers will linger this afternoon into early tomorrow, with dry weather expected thereafter through the end of the forecast period.
Minor flooding is occurring at the Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. Elsewhere, no river flooding is ongoing or expected to begin this week.
A cold front extends from New England to S TX while high pressure is over the Rockies/N Plains. This front has brought a much colder airmass into SE TX/S LA over the last few hours.
A large area of showers was seen this morning in SE TX and SW LA, associated with the passing cold front. Temperatures were in the upper 60s ahead of the front, falling into the 40s and 50s behind it.