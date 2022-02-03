UIL Realignment all set: Bobcats set for new 3A district, Jasper enters local fray
Published 9:39 am Thursday, February 3, 2022
Other than the Orangefield Bobcats moving back down to Class 3A, which everyone found out in December, not much else changed for other Orange County schools after the University Interscholastic League held their Realignment for new districts that was announced Wednesday Thursday morning.
The Bobcats will see some familiar faces in all of the sports.
In football, the Bobcats will be in Class 3A Division I Region III in District 10-3A in which they will play Anahuac, Buna, Tarkington, Hardin, Kirbyville and East Chambers.
In all of the other sports, the Bobcats will compete in District 22-3A against Anahuac, Buna, Hardin, Kirbyville, Kountze, Orangefield, Warren and East Chambers.
In Class 4A Division I Region III football, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor will continue to play the same previous foes as they will compete in District 10-4A against Huffman, Livingston, Lumberton and Splendora.
With Orangefield moving down to the 3A ranks, Bridge City and West Orange-Stark will see Jasper enter their Class 4A Region III Division II football district as the Bulldogs will play foes further south now. Those three will be joined by Hamshire-Fannett, Hardin-Jefferson, Liberty and Silsbee.
In all other sports, Jasper will join the fray in District 19-4A that will include Bridge City, LC-M, Vidor, WO-S, Lumberton and Silsbee.
Everyone can go to the UIL website to find all of the new district alignments across the state.
Here are the new district alignments for Southeast Texas schools:
NEW FOOTBALL DISTRICTS
CLASS 6A REGION 3
DISTRICT 21
Beaumont United
Beaumont West Brook
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King
CLASS 5A DIVISION I REGION II
DISTRICT 8
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Crosby
Humble Kingwood Park
La Porte
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
New Caney Porter
Port Arthur Memorial
CLASS 5A DIVISION II REGION III
DISTRICT 9
Dayton
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
CLASS 4A DIVISION I REGION III
DISTRICT 10-4A
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Splendora
Vidor
CLASS 4A DIVISION II REGION III
DISTRICT 9-4A
Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Jasper
Liberty
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
CLASS 3A DIVISION I REGION III
DISTRICT 10
Anahuac
Buna
Cleveland Tarkington
Hardin
Kirbyville
Orangefield
Winnie East Chambers
CLASS 3A DIVISION II REGION II
Anderson-Shiro
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Trinity
Warren
CLASS 2A DIVISION II REGION III
Colmesneil
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Lovelady
Sabine Pass
* * *
DISTRICT ALIGNMENT FOR ALL OTHER SPORTS
CLASS 6A REGION III
DISTRICT 21
Beaumont United
Beaumont West Brook
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 17
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Crosby
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Arthur Memorial
Port Neches-Groves
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 19
Bridge City
Jasper
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Silsbee
Vidor
West Orange-Stark
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 22
Anahuac
Buna
Hardin
Kirbyville
Kountze
Orangefield
Warren
Winnie East Chambers
CLASS 2A District 24
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin