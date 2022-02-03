UIL Realignment all set: Bobcats set for new 3A district, Jasper enters local fray

Other than the Orangefield Bobcats moving back down to Class 3A, which everyone found out in December, not much else changed for other Orange County schools after the University Interscholastic League held their Realignment for new districts that was announced Wednesday Thursday morning.

The Bobcats will see some familiar faces in all of the sports.

In football, the Bobcats will be in Class 3A Division I Region III in District 10-3A in which they will play Anahuac, Buna, Tarkington, Hardin, Kirbyville and East Chambers.

In all of the other sports, the Bobcats will compete in District 22-3A against Anahuac, Buna, Hardin, Kirbyville, Kountze, Orangefield, Warren and East Chambers.

In Class 4A Division I Region III football, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor will continue to play the same previous foes as they will compete in District 10-4A against Huffman, Livingston, Lumberton and Splendora.

With Orangefield moving down to the 3A ranks, Bridge City and West Orange-Stark will see Jasper enter their Class 4A Region III Division II football district as the Bulldogs will play foes further south now. Those three will be joined by Hamshire-Fannett, Hardin-Jefferson, Liberty and Silsbee.

In all other sports, Jasper will join the fray in District 19-4A that will include Bridge City, LC-M, Vidor, WO-S, Lumberton and Silsbee.

Everyone can go to the UIL website to find all of the new district alignments across the state.

Here are the new district alignments for Southeast Texas schools:

NEW FOOTBALL DISTRICTS

CLASS 6A REGION 3

DISTRICT 21

Beaumont United

Beaumont West Brook

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

CLASS 5A DIVISION I REGION II

DISTRICT 8

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Crosby

Humble Kingwood Park

La Porte

Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

New Caney Porter

Port Arthur Memorial

CLASS 5A DIVISION II REGION III

DISTRICT 9

Dayton

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willowridge

Galena Park

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

CLASS 4A DIVISION I REGION III

DISTRICT 10-4A

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

CLASS 4A DIVISION II REGION III

DISTRICT 9-4A

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Jasper

Liberty

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

CLASS 3A DIVISION I REGION III

DISTRICT 10

Anahuac

Buna

Cleveland Tarkington

Hardin

Kirbyville

Orangefield

Winnie East Chambers

CLASS 3A DIVISION II REGION II

Anderson-Shiro

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

CLASS 2A DIVISION II REGION III

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Lovelady

Sabine Pass

* * *

DISTRICT ALIGNMENT FOR ALL OTHER SPORTS

CLASS 6A REGION III

DISTRICT 21

Beaumont United

Beaumont West Brook

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

CLASS 5A DISTRICT 17

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Crosby

Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Nederland

Port Arthur Memorial

Port Neches-Groves

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 19

Bridge City

Jasper

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Silsbee

Vidor

West Orange-Stark

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 22

Anahuac

Buna

Hardin

Kirbyville

Kountze

Orangefield

Warren

Winnie East Chambers

CLASS 2A District 24

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin