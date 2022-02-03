Mother grieves for missing son

Monic Guillory, mother of Orion Guillory also known as O, never returned after watching a game in Port Arthur.

Orion Guillory went to Port Arthur to watch game at Land Lords Daiquiri Shop on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Monic Guillory said her son disappeared after watching the game on Sunday and never came home.

“This is not normal because he would never just leave,” she said.

Guillory added that her son contacted her on a daily basis.

“He would have for sure called home after the game to brag about the game,” Monic said.

Guillory and the family are pleading with any one that may know anything to please come forward with any information.

Today makes fourth day that he is missing.

“We are pleading for anyone to please come forward with any information that the public may have,” she said.

Guillory has been reported as missing through the Port Arthur Police Department.

Orion Guillory is a resident of Orange.