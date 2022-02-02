Vidor tennis team rolls into action

In Vidor Pirate tennis last week, Peyton Johnson made it to the semi-finals in his bracket after playing a 1.5 hour marathon for his first match. Christian Songe made it to the finals of his bracket, but lost his match 4-8. Jacie Mathews brought home 3rd place!

This was the first Varsity tournament for most of these Pirates, according to coach Ericka Richard.

The team is also having to say goodbye to one of the foreign exchange students, Aurelie. She is going home to Belgium and will be missed by her teammates and coach.