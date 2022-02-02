Orange County COVID numbers for 2-1
Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 2.1.22.
537 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 25- Jan 31. (128 confirmed, 409 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
31-40yo (87 cases)
41-50yo (77 cases)
11-20yo (76 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
1/4-1/10: 790 new cases
1/11-1/17: 803 new cases
1/18-1/24: 641 new cases
1/25-1/31: 537 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
1/4-1/10: 82 new cases
1/11-1/17: 161 new cases
1/18-1/24: 126 new cases
1/25-1/31: 107 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 11 cases currently being hospitalized:
5 vaccinated
2 on ventilator