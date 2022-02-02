Orange County COVID numbers for 2-1

Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Van Wade

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 2.1.22.

537 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Jan 25- Jan 31. (128 confirmed, 409 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

31-40yo (87 cases)

41-50yo (77 cases)

11-20yo (76 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

1/4-1/10: 790 new cases

1/11-1/17: 803 new cases

1/18-1/24: 641 new cases

1/25-1/31: 537 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

1/4-1/10: 82 new cases

1/11-1/17: 161 new cases

1/18-1/24: 126 new cases

1/25-1/31: 107 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 11 cases currently being hospitalized:

5 vaccinated

2 on ventilator

 

