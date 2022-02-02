LC-M golf teams shine in tourney play

The Bear Golf team teed it up in the Vidor Pirate Invitational at Brentwood Country Club. The Bears finished with a 399, improving by 21-strokes from their first tournament. Senior Will Van Pelt had the low round for the team as he finished with an 87. Cohen Arney fired a 97, Gavin Laffite shot a 99, Ian Broussard carded a 116, and Lance Hodgkinson rounded out the scoring with a 118. The boys will head to Anahuac next Wednesday (2/9) to play in the Anahuac Panther Invitational at Chambers County Golf Course.

LC-M girls

The Lady Bear Golf team played in the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawk Invitational Monday morning at Idylwild Golf Club. Montana DiLeo (above center) took 1st for the second straight tournament and girls finished third as a team. DiLeo shot a solid round of 77 while the team finished with a 468. Jaycie Benton fired a 107, Isabella Ihle (above right) shot a 140, and Cassie Grizzaffi (above left) finished with a 144. The Lady Bears will tee it up again next Thursday (2/10) in the Vidor Lady Pirate Invitational at Brentwood in Beaumont.