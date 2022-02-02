Entergy Texas Preparing for Winter Weather

Entergy Texas, Inc. is preparing for cold temperatures and the potential for winter weather that is expected to extend into southeast Texas this week. Company crews and contractors are on alert and will be ready to restore power safely and as quickly as possible, if needed.

Customers should closely monitor the weather forecast, listen to local emergency officials and prepare for any potential impacts from the storm. In advance of severe weather, customers should have a kit of basic emergency supplies and a family emergency plan ready. With low temperatures in the forecast, customers will likely see increased energy usage and can take steps to control their bill.

The company has taken significant steps to prepare its infrastructure for winter weather. As the company prepares for the possibility of winter weather over the next several days, customers should develop their own personal plans.

Prepare for Winter Weather

Here are some tips to help customers prepare their home for winter weather:

Winterize your home by insulating walls and attics, caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic. Clear rain gutters. Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on a house or other structure during a storm. (View a quick video for ideas for winterizing your home.)

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic. Allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your house knows how to use them.

Take care with alternate heating sources. During colder months, house fires pose an additional risk, as more people turn to alternate heating sources without taking necessary safety precautions.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Have a licensed contractor check the structural liability of the roof to sustain unusually heavy weight caused from the accumulation of snow or water.

Stay informed. An important part of weathering any severe weather includes staying informed before, during and after an event. Download our free app, sign up for text alerts and monitor outages at: entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/stayinformed/.

Manage Energy Usage

When it comes to higher energy bills, it’s important to remember that usage and weather significantly impact energy bills during warmer or colder months. In fact, heating and cooling costs can account for as much as 55% of a customer’s monthly energy usage. The bigger the difference between inside and outside temperatures and the more consecutive days of higher or lower temperatures, the more energy customers use, which results in higher bills.

Customers can access detailed energy usage information through their myEntergy account, including daily usage information. Energy usage is updated several times daily, with displayed usage in 15-minute increments for customers. Through proactive alerts, customers can set a monthly budget and energy use goals and receive notifications when nearing the selected goal. Visit entergy.com/myadvisor and sign into your account to check it out.

Bill Payment Assistance

Entergy Texas has a number of bill-payment options for those needing help paying their energy bills, including payment extensions, deferred payment arrangements and level billing. The company also helps seniors and disabled individuals in crisis through its customer-assistance fund, The Power to Care, which is funded by donations from Entergy employees, customers and shareholders. In addition to The Power to Care, bill-payment assistance also is available through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information on bill payment options and assistance, please visit entergy-texas.com/bill-help/.