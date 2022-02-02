Bobcats’ Parks duo goes 1-2 in Vidor tourney

This week at the Vidor Invitational Golf Tournament, Orangefield’s Parks brothers took home 2nd and 3rd place medalist. Xander Parks led the way shooting a 77, while Lincoln’s 78 was good enough to land him in a sudden death playoff, where he would prevail on the first hole.

In the team totals, PNG A” shot a 328, followed by West Brook (343) and PNG B” (345). Both Orangefield and Bridge City tied for 4th, shooting a team score of 358.

Timothy Weaver led the Cardinals shooting an 84, followed by Cameron Collins shooting an 89. LC-M was led by Will VanPelt, shooting an 87 and Cohen Arney shooting a 97. Next week, the teams will be traveling to Chambers County to play in the Anahuac Invitational.