Bobcats’ Parks duo goes 1-2 in Vidor tourney

Published 10:05 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield's Xander and Lincoln Parks

This week at the Vidor Invitational Golf Tournament, Orangefield’s Parks brothers took home 2nd and 3rd place medalist.  Xander Parks led the way shooting a 77, while  Lincoln’s 78 was good enough to land him in a sudden death playoff, where he would prevail on the first hole.

In the team totals, PNG A” shot a 328, followed by West Brook (343) and PNG B” (345).  Both Orangefield and Bridge City tied for 4th, shooting a team score of 358.

Timothy Weaver led the Cardinals shooting an 84, followed by Cameron Collins shooting an 89.  LC-M was led by Will VanPelt, shooting an 87 and Cohen Arney shooting a 97.  Next week, the teams will be traveling to Chambers County to play in the Anahuac Invitational.

 

More High School Sports

Vidor defensive force Smith inks with Hardin-Simmons

WO-S’ Gales signs with Blinn JC

WO-S’ line standout Jordan inks with ULM

Vidor tennis team rolls into action

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar