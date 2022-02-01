SETRPC installs new officers

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) held its annual meeting and installed new officers for 2022.

The SETRPC is a voluntary association of local governments established in June 1970 that includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, and Orange Counties.  SETRPC promotes intergovernmental cooperation and coordination, and provides a forum for the discussion and study of area issues.

New officers and their positions are:

Councilmember Terri Gauthier, City of Bridge City, President

Commissioner Michael “Shane” Sinegal, Jefferson County, 1st Vice-President

Judge Wayne McDaniel, Hardin County, 2nd Vice-President

Commissioner Johnny Trahan, Orange County, 3rd Vice-President

Judge Mark Allen, Jasper County, 4th Vice-President

Mayor John Durkay, City of Taylor Landing, 5th Vice-President

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Adams, City of Kountze, Treasurer

Councilmember Amanda Gates, City of Kirbyville, Secretary

