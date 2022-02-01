Lady Bobcats get even with big road win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON – After falling big to the Lumberton Lady Raiders in the first half of 22-4A play, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats went on the road Tuesday night and returned the favor as they strolled to a 59-40 victory at Raider Gym.

The Lady Bobcats (6-4 in district) clamped down defensive on the Lady Raiders (7-3 in district) after allowing Lumberton over 70 points in their earlier meeting.

The Lady Bobcats got it done inside as well, led by Greenlea Oldham.

Oldham finished the night with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Joli Ponfick chimed in with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Harleigh Rawls notched 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jaslyn Newman had nine points and three blocks. Kenadie DuBois contributed six points and six boards while Madison Greenway had six points.

The Lady Bobcats will play host to West Orange-Stark Friday on Senior night.