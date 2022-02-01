Lady Bears roll past Vidor, 9-1

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took on the Vidor Lady Pirates at Bear Stadium on Tuesday night and secured their third district win of the season 9-1.

After a bit of a slow start, the Bears found their groove and let the scoring begin late in the first half.

Annabelle Fisher and Taylor Bull were able to march up the field thanks to the back line being held down by the defense and great hustle by Maddie McConnell and Mariah Ammons out wide.

The Bears went into halftime with a comfortable 5-0 lead against the Pirates.Bull and Fisher started off the second half scoring frenzy with Kaylee Potter taking a free kick from distance and finding the back of the net soon after.

Fisher was able to find Evelyn Mares in the crowded box for a nice shot past the goalie. Brooklyn Leonard was able to capitalize on a penalty kick after a Pirate foul in the box.

The Lady Pirates snuck a last-minute goal in for their lone goal of the night.

The defense was held down by Matalyn Hill in the goal, Loren Rodriguez, Sydney Guidry, Kaylee Potter, and Lauren Tinsley on the back line, and Sarah Hormell and Brooklyn Leonard at defensive mid. Stats on the night were Fisher with 4 goals and 3 assists, Bull with 2 goals and 4 assists, Potter with 1 goal, Mares with 1 goal, and Leonard with 1 goal.

The Lady Bears will be back on the pitch Friday night in Lumberton against the Lady Raiders with JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m.