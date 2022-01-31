Quinn Summary – A celebration of phones
Published 8:10 am Monday, January 31, 2022
by Rix Quinn
If you’re like me, your life can be divided into two time periods…BCP (Before Cell Phones) and ARD (After Rotary Dials).
Yeah, back in those ancient times a phone was stationary. It sat on a desk or hung on a wall, and you appeared before it when you wished to talk.
During my teen years, I remember a kitchen phone with a 40-foot extension. After dialing, I could walk anywhere its coiled cord would reach.
For semi-private calls, I’d go into the broom closet. But I was easily found, because following a phone cord is simple, like tracking a trail of breadcrumbs.
There was no such thing as a private call, because anybody nearby could hear my side of the conversation. My friends and I worked out a code.
If somebody came near the phone, we’d suddenly say “Can you hear me?” That meant the other person should ask only yes-or-no questions.
I even had one friend who kept a phone in his bathroom. I’d get so embarrassed using it, my face would flush.
Then, the cordless phone changed lives! We could take it a great distance from the base, and continue our conversations while we cooked, ate, or washed the dog.
But today is best of all. Now I can video myself singing a song, text it to my wife in the next room, pick up my guitar, and go sing harmony to the song I just sent. Life is great!
Got a question to ask Rix? E-mail him at rix@rixquinn.com.