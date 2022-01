On Saturday, January 29th 10 students from the Mustang Band participated in the UIL Solo & Ensemble Festival at Lumberton HS. They came away with 5 Division 1 ratings and 5 Division 2 ratings. Congratulations to these students!

Division 1 Rating

Grayson Gregory

London Meadors

Amori Stratton

Junaiya Winston

Tremaine Wilson

Division 2 Rating

Courtnie Crockett

Coleton Hollie

Ryan Landry

Traquahvian Lavine

Ashley Schwartz