Dileo, Lady Bears snag titles in first tourney of the season

The LC-M Lady Bear golf team traveled to Anahuac last week to take part in the Anahuac Lady Panther Invitational at Chambers County Golf Course.

It was the first tournament of the year for the Lady Bears and they wasted little time showing why they are the favorite to repeat as district champions.

The girls took first place with a team score of 391 while PNG and Hardin-Jefferson finished in a tie for second with a 397.

Senior standout Montana Dileo took first individually with a round of 79 while teammate Neely Wozniak finished second with an 84. Jaycie Benton fired a 98, Trinity Williams shot 130, Cassie Grizzaffi posted a 134, and Isabella Ihle finished with a 144.

The Lady Bears hit the links again Monday (1/31) as they headed to Sour Lake to play in the Hardin-Jefferson Invitational at Idylwild Golf Course.