Meet “Little Girl!” She’s a mixed breed weighing about 40-50 pounds. She is fully-grown at approximately 1 and 1/2 to 2 years old, and she is already spayed. “Little Girl” is super sweet, and loves to play. She is waiting at the West Orange Animal Shelter for someone to foster or adopt her. Please consider opening your home to this precious pup. Call the shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information on Little Girl.