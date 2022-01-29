Community Briefs 1.29.22

Columbanus Chili Cook-off

The inaugural Chili Cook-off hosted by Columbanus Motor Sports to benefit United Way of Orange County is Saturday, January 29. Entry form should be submitted to Columbanus Motor Sports via email to Jennifer@columbanus3500.com or mail to P.O. Box 3201 Orange, TX 77631. For questions, call Jennifer at 409-886-1995

Prom Dress Giveaway

Star of Gate City #57 and Gate City Guild #42 will giveaway 80 prom dresses from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Paul Church located at MLK and Interstate 10 in Orange. Also accepting dress donations. For more information, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000. Beginning February 1, thru April 15, 2022. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only at 520 W. Decatur Ave. in Orange, Texas, 77630. To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on February 15th, 22nd, March 1st, 8th, and 15th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the City of Orange Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 N. 8th St, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

New Date for the Not So Newlywed Game

The Not So Newlywed Game, presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Beaumont Event Centre located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont.