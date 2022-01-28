Wrinkle, Bobcats explode past Cardinals

BRIDGE CITY – The Orangefield Bobcats strolled past the Bridge City Cardinals 77-47 in District 22-4A action at Cardinal Gym Friday night.

The Cardinals simply had no answer in trying to stop Orangefield senior Payton Wrinkle. Wrinkle erupted for 32 points and buried eight three-point bombs as the Bobcats improved to 21-9 overall and 5-3 in 22-4A play.

Brayden Parker chimed in with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats.

Diego Reyes had nine points and four steals. Koen Maddox had seven points and seven rebounds. Morgan Sampson had six points while Zane Wrinkle hauled down seven rebounds.

The Bobcats return home Tuesday when they host Lumberton while the Cardinals (1-7 in district) will travel to Silsbee.