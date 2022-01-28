Texas State Parks Welcomes 4,440 Hikers New Year’s Day for First Day Hikes

AUSTIN— Across the state, 4,440 Texans laced up their hiking shoes and hit the trail on New Year’s Day for a First Day Hike at a Texas State Park. They hiked, biked and paddled 8,764 miles to commemorate the start of 2022. Throughout the day, 69 Texas State Parks hosted 128 self-guided and guided hikes.

“It was great to hear that so many families chose state parks to start the new year once again,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “First Day Hikes has truly become a tradition in Texas, and I enjoy reading the stories shared by our guests. I look forward to setting a new record for hikers and miles to kick off 2023 when we celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks. Make plans to join us throughout 2022 and make new memories, everyone!”

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, about an hour southwest of Fort Worth, had the most participants for the third year in a row with 582 visitors. In addition to a traditional hike, they also hosted a midnight hike and a “First Day Dino Dive.”

Below are some highlights from the field for this year’s First Day Hike events: