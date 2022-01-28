Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy in Toledo

U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Anthony Robinson, 25, of Katy, Texas, was sentenced on Thursday, January 27, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick to 10 years in prison after Robinson pleaded guilty to a fentanyl drug trafficking conspiracy in the Toledo area.

According to court documents, in March of 2018, Robinson and co-defendants Barbera Wilson and Darrius Lewis conspired together to distribute fentanyl in Toledo. As part of the conspiracy, Robinson and Lewis made arrangements to obtain narcotics in Houston, Texas, and transport the drugs to the Toledo area. On one occasion, Robinson and Wilson drove a rented vehicle containing narcotics from Houston to be distributed in Toledo.

On March 20, 2018, Robison mailed a package containing approximately one kilogram of fentanyl back to Houston. Federal agents subsequently seized this package. Federal law enforcement investigators then executed a search warrant at two hotel rooms Robinson, Lewis, and Wilson occupied and seized an additional amount of fentanyl and currency.

In total, investigators seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 8,416 in U.S. currency related to the trafficking conspiracy.

Defendant Barbera Wilson was sentenced to 12 months in prison for her role in the conspiracy. Defendant Darrius Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, 2022, for his role in the conspiracy.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security and the Toledo Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alissa M. Sterling and Matthew D. Simko.