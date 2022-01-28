Orange Police Beat 1.21-1.27.22

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 21- January 27, 2022

Friday, Jan. 21

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Weapons offense at the 2400 block of Post Oak Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Admiral
  • Trespassing at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Ada Drive

Saturday, Jan. 22

  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic hazard on 28th Street
  • Sexual assault reported

Sunday, Jan. 23

  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Warrant on Massachusetts Street

Monday, Jan. 24

  • Warrant service at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street

Tuesday, Jan. 25

  • Theft on 1600 block of 6th Street
  • Fraud at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Controlled substance on Park Place
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Weapons offense at the 3600 block of Kenwood
  • Obstruct police at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Wednesday, Jan. 26

  • Weapons offense on Decatur
  • Sexual offense reported

Thursday, Jan. 27

  • Fraud by wire at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Damaged property at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Animal cruelty on Circle R

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

