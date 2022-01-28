Orange Police Beat 1.21-1.27.22
Published 6:07 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 21- January 27, 2022
Friday, Jan. 21
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87
- Weapons offense at the 2400 block of Post Oak Drive
- Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Admiral
- Trespassing at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 1900 block of Ada Drive
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic hazard on 28th Street
- Sexual assault reported
Sunday, Jan. 23
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Warrant on Massachusetts Street
Monday, Jan. 24
- Warrant service at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Theft on 1600 block of 6th Street
- Fraud at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Controlled substance on Park Place
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Weapons offense at the 3600 block of Kenwood
- Obstruct police at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Weapons offense on Decatur
- Sexual offense reported
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Fraud by wire at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Damaged property at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Animal cruelty on Circle R
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department