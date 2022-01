Ms. Donna Joy Rountree DeGeurin Stoy, 73, of Henderson passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Neeley Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.