Mardi Gras parade has new route

The City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting the 18th Annual Mardi Gras Weekend on February 18 and 19 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive.

A schedule of events are as follows:

Friday, February 18

Flashback Friday Parade (70’s theme) | 6:30 p.m.

Live Entertainment 7 p.m.– 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19

Kiddie Carnival 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Munchkin Parade 2 p.m.

Live Entertainment 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes Parade 5:30 p.m.

The parade route for Mardi Gras 2022 will follow a new route this year. Both parades will begin on Simmons Drive at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, turn right to Green Avenue, left on 8th Street, left on Front Avenue, left on 1st Street, right on Green Avenue, and left on Simmons Drive back to the City of Orange Boat Ramp.

Food, drink, and alcoholic drink vendors will be on site throughout the weekend festivities. No dogs, pets, or coolers will be allowed at the Riverside Pavilion.

For parade applications or additional information concerning Mardi Gras weekend, call the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce at 409-883-3536.