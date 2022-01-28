Lady Bobcats stroll past Lady Cardinals

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats cruised to a decisive 64-20 District 22-4A victory over the Bridge City Lady Cardinals at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (5-4 in district) with 18 points and added three steals.

Jolie Ponfick chimed in with 16 points and four rebounds. Jaslyn Newman was credited for outstanding defense and scored 10 points. Greenlea Oldham notched nine points and snared eight boards. Kenadie DuBois contributed seven points and seven rebounds while Madison Greenway had four points and six boards.

The Lady Bobcats will head to Lumberton Tuesday while the Lady Cardinals (1-9 in district) return home to face Silsbee.