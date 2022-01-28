Community mourns loss of police officer

Vidor Police Department announced the passing Officer Chris Berry. Officer Berry was recovering from a covid related illness when he was found by his wife deceased at his residence.

Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Berry’s death was covid related. His death will be treated as a Line of Duty Death under HB 541, enacted by the Texas Legislature in 2021.

Officer Berry was a 30-year Law Enforcement Veteran that had served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department.

Officer Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August 2021.

Public visitation is from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at Claybar Funeral Home 504 5th Street in Orange. Funeral service is at 2:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Orange Forest Lawn, located at 2312 Irving in West Orange.