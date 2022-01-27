Vidor lifters shine at Power Meet

Camryn Barragan, Vidor High School sophomore who lifted last year at State competition as a freshman, lifted 775 pounds at the THSWPA meet last week to take first place in her weight class.

Also placing for Vidor High’s women’s powerlifting team, which won first place overall, were Girls team – Brianna Williams 1st place, Emma Dycus 1st, Olivia McWherter 3rd, Sage Grooms 1st place, Katherine Aguirre 2nd, Madison Watson 3rd, Taylor Redmon 1st, Ellis Prudhome 1st, Marissa Caskey 1st, Silvia Botello 2nd.

Placing for the VHS men’s team were Marcelo Avalos 3rd place, Keaton Winberry 3rd place, Seth Rodgers 1st place, Jesse Myers 1st place, Riley Marlow 2nd place, Tyler Rojas 1st place, Chris Cantu 3rd place. The men’s team won third place overall.