Procession set for fallen Vidor officer

The Vidor Police Department has received confirmation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office that Officer Berry’s death is Covid related. His death will be treated as a Line of Duty Death under HB 541. (Enacted by the Texas Legislature in 2021)

He will be escorted from the Jefferson County Medical Examiners Officer on Hwy. 69 in Beaumont TX to Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 9:00AM on Thursday, January 26, 2022. The Procession will exit IH-10 at Main Street to honor the citizens of Vidor that Officer Berry served. The procession will exit IH-10 at FM 1136 to honor his family before proceeding to Claybar Funeral Home.

Officer Berry was a 30 Year Law Enforcement Veteran that had served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department. Officer Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August 2021.