The Orangefield Lady Bobcat golf team started their season today at Chambers County Golf Course. Returner Rylie Kethan started off strong with a new personal best score of 121. Emma Prouse came in a close second in her first ever tournament with a 126. Gracie Bickham, Izabella Lee, and Emmerson Rodriguez also competed hard despite the cold weather.

The Lady Bobcats will be traveling to Idylwild on Monday.