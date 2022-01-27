Bobcats nab first-place at Silsbee Meet
Published 11:13 am Thursday, January 27, 2022
The Orangefield boys captured first-place at the Silsbee Powerlifting Meet Wednesday. Cassidy Childers and Jaliah Hawthorne also finished first in their weight class. Here are the individual results:
Girls Results
Name Wt Class Finish
Cassidy Childers 114 1st
Makenna Meads 148 2nd
Ryleigh Clark 165 3rd
Jaliah Hawthorne 220 1st
Kim Nix 220 3rd
Boys Results
Name Wt Class Finish
Kenson Dubois 123 1st
Hayden Dwyer 148 1st
Kevin Luong 148 2nd
Gunner Grimes 165 2nd
Nicholas Sparks 165 3rd
Cameron Scales 181 3rd
Achilles Garcia 198 1st
Ethan Blackburn 198 3rd
Boogie, Hubbard 220 2nd
Hunter Ashworth 242 1st
Ethan Meads 242 2nd
Coby Coulter 275 1st