Bobcats nab first-place at Silsbee Meet

The Orangefield boys captured first-place at the Silsbee Powerlifting Meet Wednesday. Cassidy Childers and Jaliah Hawthorne also finished first in their weight class. Here are the individual results:

Girls Results

Name Wt Class Finish

Cassidy Childers 114 1st

Makenna Meads 148 2nd

Ryleigh Clark 165 3rd

Jaliah Hawthorne 220 1st

Kim Nix 220 3rd

Boys Results

Name Wt Class Finish

Kenson Dubois 123 1st

Hayden Dwyer 148 1st

Kevin Luong 148 2nd

Gunner Grimes 165 2nd

Nicholas Sparks 165 3rd

Cameron Scales 181 3rd

Achilles Garcia 198 1st

Ethan Blackburn 198 3rd

Boogie, Hubbard 220 2nd

Hunter Ashworth 242 1st

Ethan Meads 242 2nd

Coby Coulter 275 1st