22-4A hoop standings, Jan. 27

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 7-0

LC-M 5-2

WO-S 4-2

Orangefield 4-3

Lumberton 2-5

Bridge City 1-6

Vidor 1-6

This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 28: Orangefield at Bridge City; LC-M at WO-S; Vidor at Lumberton; Tuesday Feb. 1: WO-S at Vidor; Lumberton at Orangefield; Bridge City at Silsbee

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 8-1

Lumberton 6-2

LC-M 6-3

Orangefield 4-4

WO-S 4-4

Bridge City 1-8

Vidor 1-8

This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 28: Bridge City at Orangefield; WO-S at LC-M; Lumberton at Vidor; Tuesday, Feb. 1: Orangefield at Lumberton; Vidor at WO-S; Silsbee at Bridge City