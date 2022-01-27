22-4A hoop standings, Jan. 27
Published 8:29 am Thursday, January 27, 2022
BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 7-0
LC-M 5-2
WO-S 4-2
Orangefield 4-3
Lumberton 2-5
Bridge City 1-6
Vidor 1-6
This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 28: Orangefield at Bridge City; LC-M at WO-S; Vidor at Lumberton; Tuesday Feb. 1: WO-S at Vidor; Lumberton at Orangefield; Bridge City at Silsbee
GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 8-1
Lumberton 6-2
LC-M 6-3
Orangefield 4-4
WO-S 4-4
Bridge City 1-8
Vidor 1-8
This week’s games: Friday, Jan. 28: Bridge City at Orangefield; WO-S at LC-M; Lumberton at Vidor; Tuesday, Feb. 1: Orangefield at Lumberton; Vidor at WO-S; Silsbee at Bridge City