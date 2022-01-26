WOS Announces Alumni Legend’s Weekend

West Orange-Stark Baseball Program and the WOS Baseball Boosters are excited to announce the upcoming Alumni event: Legend’s Weekend – Honoring our Past and Supporting our Future. This annual event will host WOS baseball alumni with a fun-packed day. The event will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, and activities will include an alumnus home run derby, an alumnus vs. WOS baseball game, and a silent auction during the day. Head Baseball Coach, Sergio Espinal, stated, “this day is an important part of our tradition of connecting with our alumnus and allowing them an opportunity to come home to Ronnie Anderson Field. I am looking forward and excited about their return.”

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. – Field opens for warm-up and stretching; Batting practice at 11:00 a.m.; Alumnus Home Run Derby at Noon (12:00 p.m.).; Alumnus vs. WOS Game at 1:00 p.m. and finally during these events, a silent auction will be conducted closing during the fifth inning of the game.

Coach Espinal indicated, “to develop and maintain a successful program, it takes support and commitment from not only our parents, staff, and administration but most importantly from our community. We welcome you to the ballpark, and we will practice social distancing, so please bring and wear a face mask. We hope to see you at the ballpark.”