Vidor morns the passing of Officer Chris Berry

It is with deep sorrow that the Vidor Police Department announces the passing Officer Chris Berry. Officer Berry was recovering from a Covid related illness when he was found by his wife deceased at his residence. The Vidor Police Department is currently awaiting results from the Medical Examiner as to cause of death. The death is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Berry was a 30 Year Law Enforcement Veteran that had served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department. Officer Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August 2021.